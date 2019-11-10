Kenya crowned champions and secure their spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Multimedia content
- Images (36)
- Ofoyrwoth Aaron of Uganda, Andrew Amonde of Kenya and Munyani Ian of Uganda during Game 36 Final Kenya v Uganda at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Ofoyrwoth Aaron of Uganda, Andrew Amonde of Kenya and Munyani Ian of Uganda during Game 36 Final Kenya v Uganda at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Jeffrey Oluoch of Kenya and Kasito Adrian of Uganda during Game 36 Final Kenya v Uganda at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Massangananzia Isaac of Uganda, Ogena Pius of Uganda and Vincent Onyala of Kenya during Game 36 Final Kenya v Uganda at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Johnston Olindi of Kenya and Wokorach Philip of Uganda during Game 36 Final Kenya v Uganda at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- The trophy was handed to Kenya’s captain Andrew Amonde by Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group, the main official sponsor of World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa at the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, and thus qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Team Kenya receives gold medals and the trophy as winners of the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, and thus qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Team Kenya receives gold medals and the trophy as winners of the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, and thus qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Team Kenya receives gold medals and the trophy as winners of the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, and thus qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Team Zimbabwe collect their bronze medal after winning the 3-4 play-off match against Madagascar at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Team Zimbabwe collect their bronze medal after winning the 3-4 play-off match against Madagascar at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Team Uganda collect their silver medals after losing in the Final to Kenya at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Team Uganda collect their silver medals after losing in the Final to Kenya at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Yahya Gisa of Tunisia and Moalosi Mesh of Botswana during Game 20 TUNISIA v BOTSWANA at the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Michael Acquaye of Ghana and Akkarmoudi Said of Morocco during Game 21 MOROCCO - GHANA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan , Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Francis Kweku Mensa-Donkor of Ghana and Akkarmoudi Said of Morocco during Game 21 MOROCCO - GHANA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Assez Olaitan Ladipo of Nigeria during Game 22 ZAMBIA - NIGERIA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- No 17 of Zambia during Game 22 ZAMBIA - NIGERIA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Stephan Hunduza of Zimbabwe and Solomampionona Maminandrasan of Madagascar during Game 23 ZIMBAWE - MADAGASCAR at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Muharua Katjijeko of Namibia and Sall Mansour of Senegal during Game 24 NAMIBIA - SENEGAL at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan , Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Adriaan Booysen of Namibia and Call Mansour of Senegal during Game 24 NAMIBIA - SENEGAL at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Ofoyrwoth Aaron of Uganda and Daniel Tsabu of Kenya during Game 25 KENYA - UGANDA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Massangananzia Isaac of Uganda and Johnston Olindi of Kenya during Game 25 KENYA - UGANDA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Balyoko Sovalio of Côte d’Ivoire during Game 26 CÔTE D’IVOIRE v GHANA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Alexander Dorpenyo of Ghana during Game 26 CÔTE D’ IVOIRE v GHANA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan , Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Cliaws Khalife of Tunisia and El Arrouchi Marouane of Morocco during Game 27 TUNISIA v MOROCCO at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Achabar Adil of Morocco and Ailuif Dhif of Tunisia during Game 27 TUNISIA v MOROCCO at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Rivalland Adrien of Mauritius during Game 28 MAURITIUS v BOTSWANA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Noel Quentin of Mauritius and Rramorweenyane Mpho of Botswana during Game 28 MAURITIUS v BOTSWANA at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Wokorach Philip of Uganda and Njabula Ndlovu of Zimbabwe during Game 29 ZIMBABWE v UGANDA Semi 1 at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Oscar Dennis of Kenya during Game 30 KENYA v MADAGASCAR Semi 2 at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Herizo Rasoanaivo of Madagascar and Jeffrey Oluoch of Kenya during Game 30 Kenya v Madagascar Semi 2 at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan , Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Chiemerie Felix of Nigeria and Diaby Ibrahim of Senegal at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Yahya Gisa of Tunisia during Game 33 TUNISIA v CÔTE D' IVOIRE at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Tafadina Ghitokwindo of Zimbabwe and Herizo Rasoannaivo of Madagascar during Game 35 3-4 Play off MADAGASCAR v ZIMBABWE at Rugby Africa Men's Sevens, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- The trophy of the Rugby Africa Men's Sevens tournament 2019, qualifying to the Summer Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan in 2020 at the Bosman Stadium, Brakpan, Johannesburg, South Africa on 09 November 2019
- Links (3)
- All (39)
Kenya crowned champions and secure their spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics
Kenya successfully qualified for the 2020 Olympics as the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens came to an end on its second day
We will take a break, then prepare for the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series
The second day of the 2019 Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens which was sponsored by Société Générale has come to an end on Saturday and so did the tournament. The continental competition was hosted by the South African Rugby Union and organised by Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com).
Kenya were crowned champions after securing a 29-0 victory over their neighbours Uganda in an entertaining final, while Zimbabwe finished third in the tournament. Uganda and Zimbabwe will both participate in a qualification tournament for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and they also qualified for the Olympic repechage tournament which will be played in June next year.
The matches started at 09h00 on Saturday with Tunisia securing a 28-7 victory over Botswana. Morocco were up next with a 10-7 win against Ghana, while Nigeria succumbed to a 19-12 defeat to Zambia and Zimbabwe secured a hard-fought 15-12 victory over Madagascar in an enthralling match. Namibia then recorded a 38-19 win against Senegal, before Kenya defeated Uganda 24-7 in the East African Derby to wrap up the first round of games.
The defending champions Zimbabwe were defeated 21-12 by an impressive Uganda side in the first cup semi-final, while Kenya proved too strong for Madagascar in the second semi-final match as they won 40-14. Zimbabwe went on to secure a third-place finish after beating a stubborn Madagascar side 24-7 in an exciting match. Kenya were very dominant in the final as they clinched the trophy after thumping Uganda 29-0.
Final ranking of Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens 2019:
- Kenya
- Uganda
- Zimbabwe
- Madagascar
- Namibia
- Zambia
- Senegal
- Nigeria
- Ghana
- Morocco
- Tunisia
- Côte d’Ivoire
- Mauritius
- Botswana
The trophy was handed to Kenya’s captain Andrew Amonde by Lionel Reina, CEO of APO Group, the main official sponsor of World Rugby’s African association, Rugby Africa. “We congratulate the Kenyan team on its stellar performance throughout the two tournament days. It is great to see that Kenya will join South Africa in representing Africa at the Olympic Games, and maybe Uganda and Zimbabwe can also grasp another chance. We wish them best of luck in Tokyo 2020 and look forward to watching many more exciting continental tournaments,” said Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of the APO Group, Rugby Africa’s main official sponsor.
Reactions
Paul Feeney (Head Coach, Kenya)
"The boys played very well. We had a plan of how we wanted to play in this tournament. The players worked very hard throughout the competition. They trained for 11 weeks nonstop. So, I am very proud of them. We will take a break, then prepare for the 2019/20 World Rugby Sevens Series."
Tolbert Onyango (Head Coach, Uganda)
"We finished seventh in the last Olympic qualifying tournament (2015 Rugby Africa Men's Sevens). Today we finished second after falling short against a very good side. However, we have another shot at qualifying at the Olympic repechage tournament, so we will continue to work hard."
Gilbert Nyamutsamba (Head Coach, Zimbabwe)
"It was a tough tournament, but I am happy that with each game we played better. However, there is still work to be done in this team. The fact that we are progressed to the next round of the qualifiers, for me, I have ticked a few positives from this tournament."
Results:
Visit: www.RugbyAfrique.com/mens-sevens/mens-sevens-2019
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rugby Africa.
Media Contact:
Stefanie Burkert
Rugby@apo-opa.org
For updates and news:
Follow @RugbyAfrique on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook
About Rugby Africa:
Created in 1986, Rugby Africa (RugbyAfrique.com), previously the African Confederation of Rugby (Confédération Africaine de Rugby - CAR), is one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby (WorldRugby.org), the international organisation responsible for the governing of Rugby Union and Rugby Sevens. Rugby Africa unites all African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. Rugby Africa organises the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa Sevens, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games. Rugby Africa has 39 members, including 22 members and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa.